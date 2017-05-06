Funk Fest Tour > Funk fest | Birmingham >

Funk Fest Birmingham Event Information

May 6 @ 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Date: Saturday, May 6th, 2017
Venue: Legion Field
Gates open: 3:00 pm
Show starts: 5:00 pm

PERFORMING ARTISTS

Erykah Badu

Kenny “BabyFace” Edmonds

Goodie Mob

Joe

Juvenile

Comedian J J

DJ Traci Steele

More TBA

Performing artists are subject to change.

TICKETS

Click here to purchase tickets now!

Platinum VIP Tickets: ($187.00 per person) Each ticket includes a chair at a table within the first 3 rows. . Tables seat eight (8) people. Each ticket includes 3 FREE drinks of your choice. VIP Food vendors specifically servicing VIP ticket holders.  One seat per ticket.

Gold VIP Tickets: ($127.00 per person) Each ticket includes a chair at a table. Tables seat eight (8) people. Cash Bar.  VIP Food vendors specifically servicing VIP ticket holders.  One seat per ticket.

Preferred Tickets: ($77.00  per person)Lower Level Stadium seating. First-come, first-served. No lawn chairs needed.

General Admission Tickets: ($42.00 per person)Upper Level stadium seating. First-come, first-served. No lawn chairs needed.

VIP Suites :Please call 347-921-FUNK

*Ticket prices do not include, where applicable, convenience fees, facility fees, taxes, or shipping and handling.

TICKET OUTLETS

Call Xorbia Tickets to charge by phone – 1-877-350-7404.

For all ticket-related questions, please contact support@xorbiatickets.com

VIP, Preferred and General Admission Tickets available online, by phone and at the following ticket outlets:

JB’s House of Fashion

Address: 1630 3rd Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35208
Phone: (205) 788-4491

 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

THIS EVENT IS HELD RAIN OR SHINE. THERE ARE NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.
In the event rain is in the forecast, patrons may bring regular-sized umbrellas and ponchos. Umbrellas may not be used unless it is raining.
The following items are NOT permitted inside the venue:  tents, grills, golf umbrellas, video recorders, outside food and/or beverage, coolers,bags larger than 12 x 12, pets (unless serving as an aid to disabled persons)
See our Frequently Asked Questions for more information.

 

