Date: Saturday, May 6th, 2017

Venue: Legion Field

Gates open: 3:00 pm

Show starts: 5:00 pm

PERFORMING ARTISTS

Erykah Badu

Kenny “BabyFace” Edmonds

Goodie Mob

Joe

Juvenile

Comedian J J

DJ Traci Steele

More TBA

Performing artists are subject to change.

TICKETS

Platinum VIP Tickets: ($187.00 per person) Each ticket includes a chair at a table within the first 3 rows. . Tables seat eight (8) people. Each ticket includes 3 FREE drinks of your choice. VIP Food vendors specifically servicing VIP ticket holders. One seat per ticket.

Gold VIP Tickets: ($127.00 per person) Each ticket includes a chair at a table. Tables seat eight (8) people. Cash Bar. VIP Food vendors specifically servicing VIP ticket holders. One seat per ticket.

Preferred Tickets: ($77.00 per person)Lower Level Stadium seating. First-come, first-served. No lawn chairs needed.

General Admission Tickets: ($42.00 per person)Upper Level stadium seating. First-come, first-served. No lawn chairs needed.

VIP Suites :Please call 347-921-FUNK

*Ticket prices do not include, where applicable, convenience fees, facility fees, taxes, or shipping and handling.

TICKET OUTLETS

Call Xorbia Tickets to charge by phone – 1-877-350-7404.

For all ticket-related questions, please contact support@xorbiatickets.com

VIP, Preferred and General Admission Tickets available online, by phone and at the following ticket outlets:

JB’s House of Fashion

Address: 1630 3rd Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35208

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION