Funk Fest Birmingham Event Information
May 6 @ 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Date: Saturday, May 6th, 2017
Venue: Legion Field
Gates open: 3:00 pm
Show starts: 5:00 pm
PERFORMING ARTISTS
Erykah Badu
Kenny “BabyFace” Edmonds
Goodie Mob
Joe
Juvenile
Comedian J J
DJ Traci Steele
More TBA
Performing artists are subject to change.
TICKETS
Click here to purchase tickets now!
Platinum VIP Tickets: ($187.00 per person) Each ticket includes a chair at a table within the first 3 rows. . Tables seat eight (8) people. Each ticket includes 3 FREE drinks of your choice. VIP Food vendors specifically servicing VIP ticket holders. One seat per ticket.
Gold VIP Tickets: ($127.00 per person) Each ticket includes a chair at a table. Tables seat eight (8) people. Cash Bar. VIP Food vendors specifically servicing VIP ticket holders. One seat per ticket.
Preferred Tickets: ($77.00 per person)Lower Level Stadium seating. First-come, first-served. No lawn chairs needed.
General Admission Tickets: ($42.00 per person)Upper Level stadium seating. First-come, first-served. No lawn chairs needed.
VIP Suites :Please call 347-921-FUNK
*Ticket prices do not include, where applicable, convenience fees, facility fees, taxes, or shipping and handling.
TICKET OUTLETS
Call Xorbia Tickets to charge by phone – 1-877-350-7404.
For all ticket-related questions, please contact support@xorbiatickets.com
VIP, Preferred and General Admission Tickets available online, by phone and at the following ticket outlets:
JB’s House of Fashion
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
THIS EVENT IS HELD RAIN OR SHINE. THERE ARE NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.
In the event rain is in the forecast, patrons may bring regular-sized umbrellas and ponchos. Umbrellas may not be used unless it is raining.
The following items are NOT permitted inside the venue: tents, grills, golf umbrellas, video recorders, outside food and/or beverage, coolers,bags larger than 12 x 12, pets (unless serving as an aid to disabled persons)
See our Frequently Asked Questions for more information.